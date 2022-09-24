Netflix India Showcases Vasan Bala’s ‘Monica, O My Darling’, ‘Scoop’ & ‘Guns & Gulaabs’ At Tudum Event

Netflix has shown off its upcoming Indian content in the past hour at the Tudum event, with Bollywood director Vasan Bala’s Monica, O My Darling on show alongside the likes of Scoop and Guns & Gulaabs.

India is a huge priority for Netflix and the Tudum event is being used as a jumping off point.

Bala’s Monica, O My Darling is a dark crime caper comedy with an ensemble cast following a young man desperately trying to make it big with a bunch of unlikely allies, and an exclusive clip was shown at Tudum.

Meanwhile, Scoop is the directorial Netflix debut for Hansal Mehta, which is inspired by journalist Jigna Vora’s biography Behind The Bars In Byculla: My Days in Prison, chronicling her experiences after being accused of murdering a reporter.

And in Guns & Gulaabs, writer-director duo Raj Nidimoru & Krishna D.K. team up for a crime thriller that depicts love and innocence against the backdrop of crime.

Also on show at Tudum were Class, an adaptation of Spanish show Elite, and comedy Kathal.

On stage, Rana Dagubbati and his uncle Venkatesh Daggubati discussed what it was like to explore father and son relationships on-screen in Rana Naidu and writer-director Vishal Bhardwaj introduced spy-thriller film Khufiya.

The event is taking place across the world, showcasing upcoming Netflix shows.