Netflix Greenlights Japanese Drama Series On Last Remaining Ninjas In Modern Times From ‘Man From Reno’s Dave Boyle

Netflix has greenlit a Japanese drama series about the last ninjas to remain in modern times.

Man From Reno director Dave Boyle is behind House of Ninjas, which will air in 2024 and is based on a story by Kento Kaku, Yoshiaki Murao and Takafumi Imai.

The series will tell the story of the Tawara family, the last ninja family that abandoned its roots after an incident took place, who must take on the greatest crisis in Japanese history, threatening to shake the nation to its core.

Ninjas have been an area of fascination over the centuries and, as shown in the program, the legendary Japanese heroes of the shadows remain active today.

Boyle, who also wrote and directed Big Dreams, Little Tokyo, White on Rice and Surrogate Valentine and tends to utilize primarily Asian or Asian-American casts, will pen with Masahiro Yamaura, Kota Oura and Kanna Kimura.