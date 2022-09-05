Netflix Tasks Two-Time Oscar-Nominated Director Dan Krauss With Investigating ‘Anthrax Attacks’

Two-time Oscar-nominated director Dan Krauss is creating a Netflix documentary on the 2001 U.S. anthrax attacks featuring Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D star Clark Gregg performing scripted monologues. Scroll down for the trailer.

The Anthrax Attacks from The Surgeon’s Cut producer BBC Studios Science Unit will tell the story of the one of the largest and most complex FBI investigations in the history of American law enforcement.

Gregg, who plays Agent Phil Coulson in Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D and numerous Marvel films, is Dr Bruce Ivins in scripted scenes and to-camera monologues drawn from Ivin’s own words, creating a psychological portrait of a man slowly coming apart.

Launching next week, the show will begin one week after the September 11 terrorist attacks, when five people were killed and at least 17 fell ill in what became one of the worst biological attacks in U.S. history.

The Anthrax Attacks will use a combination of interviews and dramatic scenes sourced from FBI documents

Krauss, who was Oscar nominated for documentaries Extremis and The Death of Kevin Carter, described the subject as a “sprawling and massively complex one that required an adventurous approach in our filmmaking.”

“The team at BBC Studios was fearless in meeting the challenge head-on, attacking every obstacle with impressive skill and care. I couldn’t have asked for more capable partners on this journey,” said Krauss, who is exec producing with Science Unit boss Andrew Cohen.