Netflix Greenlights Film Adaptation Of Ann-Helén Laestadius Novel ‘Stolen’

Netflix is adapting Ann-Helén Laestadius novel Stolen, in which a young indigenous woman struggles to defend her indigenous heritage, into a film.

Shooting will begin in Sapmi (formerly known as Lapland) next year, with Elle Márjá Eira directing and Peter Biro writing. Award-winning writer Laestadius will exec produce.

Airing in 2024, the film will portray a young woman’s struggle to defend her indigenous heritage in a world where xenophobia is on the rise, climate change is threatening reindeer herding, and young people choose suicide in the face of collective desperation.

Published last year to critical acclaim, the novel was praised for laying bare the tensions that arise when modern ideas come up against a traditional culture with deeply rooted patriarchal structures.

“I’m incredibly happy that Netflix – with their reach – chooses to highlight a Sami story in a big way,” said Laestadius. “It is about time that the world gets to know this story, and what is going on in Sápmi today. I am a reindeer owner myself, and I recognize myself in this story. I also know that my fellow indigenous sisters, brothers and ancestors are with me.”