Netflix Animation Lays Off 30 As Overhaul Continues

EXCLUSIVE: The Netflix Animation overhaul continues with the exit of 30 employees, Deadline has confirmed. This comes after Netflix set new leadership for the Animation Film team with Karen Toliver (VP Animation Film Content) and Traci Balthazor (VP Animation Film Production). They have been tasked with streamlining the animation team, which explains the attrition.

This does not signal a downturn in animation output for a division that in five years had seven Oscar nominees, with a win for If Anything Happens, I Love You.

Netflix’s original animation productions includes Robin, Robin, Klaus, Kris Pearn’s The Willoughbys, Over the Moon, Back to the Outback, Apollo 10 ½: A Space Age Childhood from Richard Linklater, and the recently released The Sea Beast directed by Chris Williams. Upcoming releases including Henry Selick’s Wendell & Wild, Nora Twomey’s My Father’s Dragon, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio, Wendy Rogers’ The Magician’s Elephant, and an Aardman sequel to Chicken Run. Recent animated film acquisitions by Netflix include the Academy Award-nominated The Mitchells vs. The Machines, Vivo!, Spongebob: Sponge on the Run (excluding North America), and Wish Dragon.

But today, there is sadness for the 30 staffers who will have to find new jobs. Netflix has confirmed the move.