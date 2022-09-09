NBCUniversal To Offer Production Assistant Workshop With Assemblywoman Wendy Carrillo And Homeboy Industries

EXCLUSIVE: A two-day intensive work-based job training program is being launched by NBCUniversal in partnership with Assemblywoman Wendy Carrillo and Homeboy Industries.

The Production Assistant Bootcamp will take place on September 10 and 11 and will provide selected Los Angeles residents with an opportunity to gain skills, knowledge and a foundational understanding of television and film production.

The role of a P.A. is an entry-level gateway into the entertainment industry, as it has been for many highly successful producers, directors and crew currently working in the industry.

Underwritten by NBCUniversal, the Production Assistant Workshop offers a free opportunity for residents from all backgrounds to gain the critical tools needed to succeed. As part of NBCUniversal’s commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion, all NBCU productions aim to carve pathways for the next generation of leaders from diverse and underrepresented backgrounds.

“With one opportunity, your entire future can change. I know that from personal experience, said Pearlena Igbokwe, chairman, Universal Studio Group. “The role of a P.A. is vital to any production, and we are thrilled to open this door to the entertainment industry to our community.”

“I am proud to partner with NBCUniversal and Homeboy Industries to host what will be the first of many job related and skills training workshops in an effort to create more equity and diversity in the entertainment industry,” said Assemblywoman Wendy Carrillo. “This partnership serves as an example of what is possible in ensuring that production in California continues to be a strong economic driver for the state, but that its workforce is also reflected in the diversity of the people of the state.

“The Production Assistant Workshop will allow participants to gain skills, knowledge and understanding of film/TV production, granting them access to foundational prerequisites that provide a pathway to entering the entertainment industry. The workshop, which will be offered free of charge, directly addresses inequities in access to entry for this kind of training, potentially leading to good paying union jobs and a lifelong career.”

Homeboy Industries is donating the space for the two-day workshop. The charity is the largest gang rehabilitation and reentry program in the world. For over 30 years, they have stood as a beacon of hope in Los Angeles to provide training and support to formerly gang-involved and previously incarcerated people, allowing them to redirect their lives and become contributing members of the community. NBCUniversal is inviting select clients from Homeboy Industries to participate in the workshop.