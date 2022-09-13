NBC Off-Cycle Pilots Update: ‘The Irrational’ Gets Additional Scripts & More

NBC is getting close to making decisions on its remaining three off-cycle pilots.

Drama The Irrational starring Jesse L. Martin is putting together a mini-room to produce a couple of backup scripts ordered by the network, I have learned. It is a good sign for the project as I hear the pilot was well received internally, with Martin, a bona fide NBC star from his Law & Order days, getting high marks. I hear the option on the cast are up in late October, so a pickup decision is expected by then.

The Untitled Mike Daniels drama, aka Adam and Eva, is on less solid footing. I hear there has been an effort to rethink the romantic comedy as a modestly budgeted series for summer. While the show’s prospects were not looking good recently, I hear an effort to figure out financials is ongoing, with final decision expected by end of the month.

The Untitled Mike O’Malley comedy pilot, which was the last of the bunch to be picked up in May, is in strong contention for a series pickup, I hear. Word on its future of the half-hour starring Jon Cryer, Donald Faison and Abigail Spencer may come in the next couple of weeks.

As Deadline previously reported, of NBC’s six off-cycle pilots, the network has picked up to series procedural drama Found, starring Shanola Hampton, and passed on dramas Unbroken and Blank Slate.