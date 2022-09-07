NBC’s ‘New Amsterdam’ To Be Remade In Turkey; Baz Luhrmann RTS London; Lena Philipsson Viaplay; ‘Project Wolf Hunting’ Sales; Carrie Stein; Bafta Cymru Winners – Global Briefs

NBC’s ‘New Amsterdam’ To Be Remade In Turkey

NBCUniversal Formats has struck its first licensing deal for New Amsterdam, with Turkish network Show TV picking up David Schulner’s hit NBC show for a reversion. Hayat Bugün (Life is Today) is being produced locally by 03 Medya in association with Universal International Studios, with Schulner consulting on the series. The Turkish version follows Dr. Bariş, the newly appointed Chief of Medicine at one of Turkey’s most famous and oldest public hospitals, as he works to reform the neglected facility by tearing up its bureaucracy to provide exceptional care to patients using creative solutions. The U.S. original, starring Ryan Eggold, Freema Agyeman and Janet Montgomery, is based on an Eric Manheimer book and has run for four seasons on NBC since 2018. Schulner said the 03 Medya team have “taken the hard-earned optimism of New Amsterdam and made it their own.” “Turkish audiences are in for a real treat,” he added.

‘Elvis’ Creator Baz Luhrmann To Lead RTS London

Elvis creator Baz Luhrmann is to lead the Royal Television Society (RTS) London Convention later this month. In conversation with Edith Bowman, the Great Gatsby, Moulin Rouge and Romeo + Juliet auteur will talk about his career, with Elvis recently becoming his highest-grossing UK film of all time. He joins a packed lineup for the September 27 convention that includes major broadcasting and indies bosses, Walt Disney Company EMEA President Jan Koeppen and Love Island creator Natalka Znak speaking for the first time in her new role as Banijay-backed Remarkable TV, Initial and Znak TV CEO. The event is titled The Fight for Attention. “The programme this year is set to provide unparalleled insights from our industry’s leaders,” said RTS CEO Theresa Wise.

Swedish Star Lena Philipsson Lands Debut TV Drama

Swedish music star Lena Philipsson has landed her first TV drama role, leading Viaplay’s The Street Where I Live. She will play Nina, who starts a new relationship four years after her husband’s death. Nina’s decision leads to dramatic and unexpected reactions, both from her family and neighbour. The show will begin filming this Autumn and premiere on the streamer in 2023. It is the latest in a string of recent Viaplay originals, as the streamer bids to greenlight 60 this year. Philipsson is a successful Swedish music artist who has had 13 albums in the country’s top charts since 1984. She said she “likes the tone of the series and what it has to say, about being unafraid of change and daring to let go, even if it hurts.” The Street Where I Live is directed by Lena Koppel (The Importance of Tying Your Own Shoes) and produced by Cecilia Norman Mardell, with Helena Larand as executive producer for Viaplay. Viaplay Content Distribution is handling worldwide sales.

Korea’s Finecut Sells ‘Project Wolf Hunting’ To Spain, Asia

Korea’s Finecut has sealed multiple deals on Toronto title Project Wolf Hunting in Europe and Asia following a deal for North America with Well Go USA. The action thriller, which premieres in Toronto’s Midnight section, has been sold to A Contracorriente Films for Spain and Prime Time Media for CIS territories. In Asia, the film has gone to Japan (Klockworx), Taiwan (Moviecloud), India (Multivision Multimedia) and Thailand (Sahamongkolfilm). Directed by Kim Hongsun (Metamorphosis), the film is set on board a cargo ship which is being used to transport dangerous criminals from Manila in the Philippines to Busan, South Korea. Korean release date is set for September 21 with North American theatres to follow in October.

Carre Stein Joins Dynamic Television

Former eOne and Kew Media Group exec Carrie Stein has joined U.S. Jane Seymour indie Dynamic Television. Stein will lead the outfit’s scripted development slate as President of Scripted Television, expanding its portfolio of global drama through acquisitions and strategic partnerships. She will report to Managing Partner Dan March and be based in the LA office. She most recently worked for AfterShock Media, where she led the global film and TV business. Past employers include senior roles with eOne and Kew Media Group. “This is the perfect opportunity for me, combining my experience working with producers and platforms globally, along with my many years navigating drama series in the U.S. market,” said Stein.

‘Dream Horse’ Dominates Bafta Cymru Awards

The sports comedy Dream Horse leads this year’s BAFTA Cymru Awards with five nominations, including acting and craft nods. In My Skin trails the comedy with four nominations, and 2022 Academy Award Best Picture winner CODA has three nods, including a Best Actress nomination for Emilia Jones. This year’s ceremony will be held in-person in Cardiff for the first time in two years, with 21 categories spanning craft, performance, and production. Presenter Alex Jones returns as the host on Sunday 9 October. The ceremony will also be available to watch on BAFTA’s YouTube channel. The full list of noms can be found here.