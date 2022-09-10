‘National Treasure: Edge Of History’: Disney+ Unveils Official Trailer With Help From Catherine Zeta-Jones & More

“This holds a treasure of utmost importance. I thought about destroying it a billion times to prevent it from falling into the wrong hands.” So begins the official trailer for National Treasure: Edge of History, the upcoming Disney+ series based on the hit film franchise. The trailer was unveiled Saturday by series star Catherine Zeta-Jones and her fellow cast members during Disney Branded Television’s presentation at the D23 Expo in Anaheim, CA. The series premieres Wednesday, Dec. 14 with the first two episodes.

Lisette Olivera, Zuri Reed, Antonio Cipriano, Jordan Rodrigues, Jake Austin Walker and Lyndon Smith star in the series executive produced by the films’ producer Jerry Bruckheimer, director Jon Turteltaub and writers Marianne and Cormac Wibberley. Harvey Keitel, who played Peter Sadusky in the National Treasure film franchise, guest stars in the same role.

The series is an expansion of the National Treasure movie franchise told from the point of view of young heroine Jess (Olivera) — a DREAMer in search of answers about her family — who embarks on the adventure of a lifetime to uncover the truth about the past and save a lost Pan-American treasure.

“When I heard they were going to revive the franchise, I knew I wanted to be a part of it,” Zeta-Jones said at D23. “I am a bit of treasure hunter myself. I couldn’t wait to dive into the action and mystery with this new fresh take.”

And how about this for a tease: Zeta-Jones said that while “we may be a brand new cast, you will see some familiar faces.” Justin Bartha, please!

Jerry Bruckheimer, Cormac and Marianne Wibberley (National Treasure), Jonathan Littman (The Amazing Race) and KristieAnne Reed (Lucifer) executive produce the series alongside Rick Muirragui (Suits), who also serves as a writer. Jon Turteltaub (National Treasure) is also an executive producer. Mira Nair (Monsoon Wedding) is directing and executive producing.

The Disney Branded Television series is produced by ABC Signature for Disney+.

Check out the trailer above.