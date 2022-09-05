Nathan Lane Wins First Emmy For ‘Only Murders In The Building’ After Record 7 Career Guest Star Nominations

With the investigation scratching at a web of old crimes originating inside the building, a mysterious young man turns the tables to spy on Charles, Oliver & Mabel. Teddy (Nathan Lane), shown.

Nathan Lane, a three-time Tony Award winner, has been a guest-starring fixture on broadcast with scene-stealing roles on some of television’s most popular series over the past two decades. Heading into this year, he had earned six Emmy nominations, three for comedy Modern Family and one each for comedies Frasier and Mad About You and drama The Good Wife.

In July, Lane landed his seventh Guest Actor Emmy nomination, surpassing the late Fred Willard to become the most-nominated guest actor ever across comedy and drama. It was Lane’s first nom for a non-broadcast series, Hulu’s comedy Only Murders In the Building. Tonight, the veteran actor converted, winning his first Emmy.

Lane was not on hand to receive his award but back in July, Lane called the guest actor nomination record “a lovely, lovely thing” and “a tribute” to the “smart, classy show” that he is happy to be “even a small part” in an interview with Deadline.

He will get another shot in the category next year as he reprised his role as Teddy Dimas on Only Murders Of the Building‘s second season.

In the Guest Actor In a Comedy Series category, Lane, who also has won two Daytime Emmys, competed against Jerrod Carmichael (Saturday Night Live), Bill Hader (Curb Your Enthusiasm), James Lance (Ted Lasso), Christopher McDonald (Hacks) and Sam Richardson (Ted Lasso).

