Naomie Harris & Natalie Dormer Set For Guillem Morales’ Thriller ‘The Wasp’ Based On Morgan Lloyd Malcolm Play; XYZ Films To Produce, Launch Sales At TIFF

EXCLUSIVE: Naomie Harris (Moonlight) and Natalie Dormer (Game of Thrones) have been tapped to lead the psychological thriller The Wasp, which BAFTA winner and two-time nominee Guillem Morales (Inside No. 9) is directing for XYZ Films.

The film based on Morgan Lloyd Malcolm’s play of the same name, which ran in 2015 at London’s Hampstead Theatre, follows Heather (Harris) and Carla (Dormer), who agree to meet after having not spoken in years. Over tea, Heather presents a very unexpected proposition that will change their lives forever.

Malcolm adapted the screenplay for the film, slated to enter production in Bath, UK in November. Nate Bolotin and Maxime Cottray will produce for XYZ Films, along with James Harris and Leonora Darby of Tea Shop Productions, Sean Sorensen of Royal Viking Entertainment, and Matthew B. Schmidt of Paradise City Films. XYZ is financing, in association with IPR.VC, and handling worldwide sales at the upcoming Toronto Film Festival.

“Working with consummate professionals like Naomie Harris, Natalie Dormer, Guillem Morales, XYZ, and the entire producing team renews my passion for moviemaking,” said Royal Viking Entertainment’s Sorensen.

Harris is best known for her Academy Award-nominated role in Barry Jenkins’ Best Picture winner Moonlight, and for portraying Moneypenny in the James Bond films Skyfall, Spectre and No Time to Die. The actress has most recently been seen starring alongside Mahershala Ali and Awkafina in Apple TV+’s sci-fi drama Swan Song, and in Andy Serkis’ Sony/Marvel film Venom: Let There Be Carnage.

Dormer is best known for roles on such series as Game of Thrones, Penny Dreadful: City of Angels and The Tudors, as well as in films like The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1 & 2. She launched her production company Dog Rose Productions in 2019 and will next be seen portraying healthcare hero Dr. Audrey Evans in Ami Canaan Mann’s biographical drama, Audrey’s Children.

Founded in 2008 by Bolotin, Nick Spicer and Aram Tertzakian, XYZ Films was behind The Raid franchise, and is also known for such films as 2017 Sundance winner I Don’t Feel at Home in This World Anymore and Panos Cosmatos’ psychedelic revenge thriller, Mandy. XYZ’s current projects include Ash, starring Tessa Thompson and Joseph Gordon-Levitt; director Matt Johnson’s Blackberry; The Black Kaiser with Mads Mikkelsen; Hounds of War starring Frank Grillo, Robert Patrick and Rhona Mitra; and the Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead film Something in the Dirt, which premiered at Sundance 2022. Its current slate also includes Nic Cassavetes’ God Is a Bullet starring Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Maika Monroe and Jamie Foxx; Lorcan Finnegan’s Nocebo with Eva Green and Mark Strong; and BAFTA nominee Phillip Barantini’s Accused. The company is currently in post-production on the Netflix Original Havoc, directed by Gareth Evans and starring Tom Hardy and Forrest Whitaker.

