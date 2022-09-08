Muslim-American Comedy In The Works At ABC From Dan Ahdoot & Vali Chandrasekaran

EXCLUSIVE: Dan Ahdoot, who has starred in series such as Cobrai Kai, and Vali Chandrasekaran, an exec producer on Modern Family are behind a new Muslim-American comedy that is in development at ABC.

The Disney-owned broadcast network is working up the untitled comedy from 20th Television.

It is centered around Mohammad “Mo” Al-Hayati, a young Muslim-American doctor in rural red state America, who struggles to become a trusted pillar of his community despite not knowing anything about how real life works there. Or anywhere.

The series is loosely based on a chapter in Ahdoot’s upcoming book of essays – Undercooked: How I Let Food Become My Life Navigator and How Maybe That’s A Dumb Way To Live, which is being released by Crown Publishing early next year.

Ahdoot will write and exec produce with Chandrasekaran as exec producer.

Ahdoot is a comedian, actor and writer who has starred in Seeso comedy Bajillion Dollar Propertie$, Showtime’s Shameless and ABC’s Super Fun Night. He has had a recurring role in Netflix’s Cobra Kai and starred in Netflix comedy The Crew. He also hosts the hit food podcast Green Eggs and Dan. He is repped by Entertainment 360 and Verve.

Chandrasekaran was an exec producer on ABC’s Modern Family. He was also an exec producer on the Alec Baldwin and Kelsey Grammer multi-camera comedy that was given a straight-to-series order at ABC but was latter passed on. He previously worked with Baldwin as a writer and producer on NBC’s 30 Rock and other TV credits include My Name Is Earl, Trophy Wife and Mixology. He is repped by UTA and Entertainment 360.