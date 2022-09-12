Mubi Founder Efe Çakarel Talks Strategy Behind ‘Decision To Leave’ Acquisition – Toronto Industry Talk

Streaming platform and burgeoning theatrical distributor Mubi is at the Toronto Film Festival this year with Park Chan-wook’s Decision To Leave, which marks one of its costliest acquisitions to date.

Mubi acquired all rights for North America, the U.K., Ireland, Turkey and India ahead of the film’s buzzy world premiere at Cannes in May, where Park won best director, and selection as Korea’s Oscar entry.

The North American release – which will be handled directly by Mubi in the U.S. and through a partnership with Mongrel Media in Canada – is the platform’s biggest release campaign in the region since it began ratcheting up its in-house theatrical distribution capabilities in 2019.

Mubi founder and CEO Efe Çakarel talked about his company’s journey to get to this point in a Toronto industry talk on Monday.

“We did not release a film at this scale in North America before and this is probably the biggest foreign language of the year,” commented Çakarel.

The decision to acquire the film was based on analysis of data, garnered from the viewing habits of the platform’s 10 to 12m active users, and pure love of cinema, as is the case for all the company’s acquisitions, he revealed.

“We paid an irrational amount because my data showed me that that film is worth significantly more than what the distributors were prepared to pay, starting in the UK,” he said

Key data markers employed by Mubi analysts, he explained, are the average lifetime value of customers and retention rates in a given territory.

“Some people leave after a month. Others are still with us after 12 years. If you’re with Mubi for six months, you’re probably there forever. The curve flattens after a certain point,” said Çakarel.

He noted that countries have different retention curves, with subscribers in Germany, for example, tending to sign up for the long haul, while customers in top emerging territories can be flighty.

Looking at these two markers, Çakarel said Mubi is able to predict with accuracy how much value a film is likely to generate in any given territory.

“Before I go to Cannes or Toronto and even go to the cinema. I know how much Aftersun is worth to me in Brazil and Turkey.”

Talking about Mubi’s journey since its creation in 2007, Çakarel recounted how a seminal moment had been releasing Paul Thomas Anderson’s documentary Junnen in 2015 after he received an email from the filmmaker telling him how much he loved the platform.

“I come into my office one day and there was an email saying, ‘Hi Efe, this is Paul. I love Mubi and its support of film.’ I wrote back, ‘Hi Paul, I love your movies and I’ll actually be in L.A. in two weeks.’ I then immediately got on Google and booked a flight,” laughed Çakarel.

At Anderson’s L.A. home, the filmmaker showed Çakarel his personal project Junnen, which he was in the process of editing. The meeting resulted in a deal for Mubi to release Junnen on the platform as its “Film Of The Day” the same day it premiered at the New York Film Festival. At the time it was a radical release strategy.

“It was watched ten times more than even the best films ever made on our platform, which opened our eyes, to what really drove the business, new films that are exclusively available on the platform in an earlier window,” he said. “It’s a much more expensive game, to show films right after cinemas, but that’s what we started to do.”

The more recent expansion into theatrical distribution was driven by what Çakarel called the “Parasite Moment”, and Mubi’s desire to be in the running to acquire this type of high-end, breakout indie film.

“I was in Cannes and I saw Parasite. I didn’t know how big it could be but I knew it was great cinema and I needed to show it to our audience,” he recalled. “But we couldn’t get Parasite. We said this can never happen again. If you want to focus on your platform, you have to own all rights.”