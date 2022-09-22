‘Mrs. Davis’: Chris Diamantopoulos, Ashley Romans And Katja Herbers Join Peacock Drama Series

EXCLUSIVE: Chris Diamantopoulos (Silicon Valley), Ashley Romans (Y: The Last Man) and Katja Herbers (Evil) have joined the cast of the Peacock drama series Mrs. Davis from Tara Hernandez and Damon Lindelof.

Plot details are being kept under wraps, but Mrs. Davis is described as an exploration of faith versus technology, an epic battle of biblical and binary proportions.

The series also stars Betty Gilpin, Jake McDorman, David Arquette, Elizabeth Marvel, Andy McQueen, Ben Chaplin and Margo Martindale.

In addition to co-writing and executive producing Mrs. Davis with Lindelof, Hernandez serves as showrunner. Eugene Kelly also executive produces. Owen Harris will direct and executive produces multiple episodes, including the first. The series is produced by Warner Bros Television.

Diamantopoulos is most notably known for his portrayal of Russ in HBO’s hit comedy Silicon Valley. He recently starred opposite Kevin Hart and Wesley Snipes in the Netflix limited series True Story, and with Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds in Red Notice for the streamer.

Additionally, he has appeared in The Sopranos, Made For Love, Arrested Development, Hannibal, The Office, Community and Good Girls Revolt for TV among others. Up next are roles in George Clooney’s feature drama The Boys in the Boat and Alfredo Barrios’ Discussion Materials.

He is repped by Untitled, Paradigm and Goodman, Genow.

Romans most recently starred as Agent 355 in FX’s Y: The Last Man and as Tabitha Hutter in AMC’s NOS4A2. Additionally, she portrayed Alex in Season 9 of Shameless and Alvira in Season 2 of I’m Dying Up Here, both for Showtime.

In theater, she’s acted in ensemble productions in Los Angeles including at the Celebration Theater, Skylight Theater and the Kirk Douglas/Centre Theatre Groupe, where she received the LA Drama Critic Circle Award for Best Lead in a drama.

Romans is repped by Innovative Artists and Mark Schumacher Management.

Herbers can currently be seen in the Paramount+ series Evil in the role of Kristen Bouchard. Previously she portrayed Emily Grace in HBO’s Westworld. Other TV credits include Discovery Channel’s Manhunt: Unabomber, HBO’s The Leftovers, RTL Entertainment’s Divorce, WGN America’s Manhattan and FX’s The Americans.

On the film side, she led Ivo Van Aart’s Dutch comedy horror The Columnist in 2020.

Before coming to Hollywood, Herbers already found success in her native Netherlands and in Europe. A sampling of her past film credits includes Jelle de Jonge’s Weg van Jou; Mark de Cloe’s Mannenharten and Mannenharten 2; Chris W. Mitchell’s The Pool; and Ineke Houtman’s Those Were the Days and My Granpa, the Bankrobber.

She is repped by The Artists Partnership, UTA and Lasher Group.