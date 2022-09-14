MrBallen, Former Navy Seal Turned Breakout Podcaster, Launches Content Studio With Ex-WME Nick Witters, Signs With UTA

EXCLUSIVE: MrBallen, otherwise known as John Allen, a former Navy Seal turned breakout podcaster, has launched his own content studio.

Allen has launched Ballen Studios with Nick Witters, who previously worked at WME and most recently Night Media, where he managed YouTube creators.

He has become one of the breakout names in podcasting, particularly on YouTube and TikTok, and earlier this year launched MrBallen Podcast: Strange, Dark and Mysterious Stories, true crime podcast that has leapt to the top of the Spotify charts.

The idea behind Ballen Studios is to expand Allen’s storytelling style into television, film, publishing, live touring, merchandising and other digital mediums.

He has also signed with UTA to work across a number of existing projects that are already in various stages of production and development. The talent agency already has interest in several adaptations of MrBallen IP and is working with the pair to develop new audio series, identifying additional projects for film and TV and expanding the world of MrBallen with emerging and established voices.

Witters, who was also U.S. Military, is CEO of Ballen Studio.

“Nick has been with me from the beginning and is truly the reason I crossed into podcasting in the first place,” said Allen. “He has skillfully guided every facet of the business as we’ve laid the groundwork to launch and scale Ballen Studios, so that my primary focus can always be on what the MrBallen community cares about the most: the storytelling. I’ll always be dedicated to raising the bar with the art of storytelling and bringing out audience really engaging, authentic stories wherever they want to tune in.”

“John has the determination of a Navy Seal, a creative mind for Hollywood and an ability and thoughtfulness to tell a story better than anyone,” added Witters. “The MrBallen podcast was the next logical step for his storytelling and the sensational response from the fans was no surprise – they are fiercely loyal. We at Ballen Studios could not be more excited on this path of expansion and honored the growing MrBallen community is coming along for the ride.”