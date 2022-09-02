Movie Producer Dillon Jordan Pleads Guilty To Conspiring To Operate A Prostitution Business

Dillon Jordan, the backer of the 2018 Maggie Gyllenhaal drama The Kindergarten Teacher (which won a directing award at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival), pled guilty today to conspiracy to violate the Mann Act for his operation of an interstate prostitution business.

Sentencing is scheduled for December 12, 2022. Jordan allegedly ran the ring with the help of a British madam. His activities spanned 2010 to 2017, according to an indictment filed in the Southern District of New York.

Jordan, who also went by the names Daniel Jordan, Daniel Maurice Hatton, and Daniel Bohler, was arrested last July by federal agents and charged with running what was described as “an extensive and far-reaching” prostitution ring.

Arrested in San Bernadino County, Jordan was charged with enticement, use of interstate commerce to promote unlawful activity, and money laundering.

He founded PaperChase Films in 2013. His films include 2019’s The Kid with Ethan Hawke.

Jordan allegedly used his movie production company and a California-based event-planning firm to launder the money from the prostitution activities, court papers allege.