‘More’: Veronica Falcón, Yvette Monreal, Georgie Flores, & Ceci Fernandez Set to Star in HBO Max Pilot; Natalie Chaidez To EP & Co-Showrun

EXCLUSIVE: Veronica Falcón (Perry Mason, Ozark), Yvette Monreal (DC’s Stargirl), Georgie Flores (Famous in Love), and Ceci Fernandez (WeCrashed) have been cast in series regular roles in the HBO Max Original drama pilot More, from executive producer/writer/co-showrunner Amy Chozick (The Girls On The Bus), Berlanti Productions, and Warner Bros. Television.

Additionally, Natalie Chaidez (The Flight Attendant) will serve as an executive producer and co-showrunner alongside Chozick.

Inspired by the reporting of journalist Amy Chozick, More follows the Lorenz family, a tight-knit clan of seemingly flawless Latinas led by mom/mastermind Leona. The Lorenzes are the Vanderbilts or the Astors of the Instagram era. They pulled their way up from debt and obscurity to reality TV stardom and forged a billion-dollar mega-conglomerate not from oil or steel but from something more elusive and modern: Influence.

Falcón portrays Leona Lorenz, the matriarch of the Lorenz family media dynasty. A former single mom, Leona used her formidable, self-taught business skills to scrap her way to the 1 percent, parlaying her four glistening daughters into a billion-dollar media empire, with a top-rated reality TV show and lucrative brand partnerships. But can this stage mom for the Instagram era acquire more fame and power than even she could imagine, without losing her grip on her daughters?

Monreal portrays Rio Lorenz, the most sex-positive of the Lorenz sisters and an entrepreneurial savant, constantly scheming up new ventures. Rio aims to IPO her latest business whim and takes the family’s finances to the next level — if she can just get out of her own way.

Flores portrays Sydney Lorenz, an aspiring artist and actress who quotes Chekhov and struggles to be taken seriously. Sydney never asked to go through puberty on national television and wishes she could shed her image as a reality TV brat.

Fernandez portrays Vega Lorenz, the queer surrogate mother to her younger sisters who endures Leona’s constant criticism, all in service of protecting her sisters and advancing her progressive causes.

Chaidez, who is under an overall deal with WBTV, will work alongside EPs Chozick and Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and Leigh London Redman of Berlanti Productions, via its overall deal with WBTV.

The project reunites Falcón and Chaidez, who collaborated on the USA Network series Queen of the South, as star and showrunner/EP, respectively.

