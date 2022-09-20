‘Feud’: Molly Ringwald Joins Season 2 Of Ryan Murphy’s FX Series

EXCLUSIVE: Feud: Capote’s Women has added another big name to its star-studded core cast. Molly Ringwald has joined the second installment of FX’s anthology series, from Ryan Murphy and Plan B, sources tell Deadline. Reps for FX and 20th Television, which is behind the Feud franchise, declined comment.

This marks a reunion for Murphy and Ringwald who plays Jeffrey Dahmer’s stepmother Shari Dahmer in Murphy’s Netflix limited series Dahmer, which debuts tomorrow, Sept. 21.

In Capote’s Women, Ringwald joins previously cast Tom Hollander, Naomi Watts, Calista Flockhart, Diane Lane and Chloë Sevigny in the cast. Additionally, Demi Moore is in talks for a part.

An adaptation of Laurence Leamer’s bestselling book, the miniseries is set in the 1970s and ends with Truman Capote’s death in 1984. It chronicles the tale of the famous wunderkind author (Hollander) as he stabs several of his female friends — whom he called his “swans” — in the back by publishing a roman à clef short story called “La Côte Basque 1965” in Esquire in 1975.

His inner circle of swans included Babe Paley (Watts), wife of CBS head Bill Paley; Slim Keith (Lane); Pamela Churchill Harriman, ex-wife of Winston’s son and future wife of Slim’s husband; Lee Radziwill ( Flockhart), sister of Jackie Kennedy; Gloria Guinness and C.Z. Guest (Sevigny).

Ringwald will play Johnny Carson’s second wife Joanne Carson, a good friend of Capote’s who remained close to him until his death.

Two-time Oscar nominee Gus Van Sant is set to direct all eight episodes, with Tony- and Pulitzer-nominated Jon Robin Baitz writing all episodes and serving as showrunner.

Baitz, Van Sant and Watts are executive producing Feud: Capote’s Women alongside Murphy, Plan B’s Dede Gardner, Tim Minear and Alexis Martin Woodall — who all executive produced/produced Season 1, titled Feud: Bette and Joan. 20th Television is the studio, producing with Plan B Entertainment and Ryan Murphy Productions. Filming is slated to begin in New York this fall.

Ringwald recently played Archie’s mom, Mary Andrews, on the CW’s Riverdale and had a memorable cameo in the breakout hit FX series The Bear. Bestselling author of “Getting the Pretty Back: Friendship, Family and Finding the Perfect Lipstick” and “When It Happens to You: A Novel of Stories,” Ringwald is repped by Untitled Entertainment and Barking Dog Entertainment.