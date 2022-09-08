Vertical Entertainment Acquires Horror ‘Blood’ From ‘The Machinist’s Brad Anderson; Michelle Monaghan & Skeet Ulrich Star

EXCLUSIVE: Vertical Entertainment has snapped up North American and UK rights to the horror film Blood, from award-wining director Brad Anderson (The Machinist, The Call). While the feature will be released to both theaters and digital platforms, a release date has not yet been disclosed.

The film penned by Will Honley follows Jess (Michelle Monaghan), a nurse and mother recently separated from her husband (Skeet Ulrich), who moves with her daughter Tyler (Skylar Morgan Jones) and young son Owen (Finlay Wojtak-Hissong) back into her old farmhouse. Shortly after settling in, Owen’s dog escapes into the woods and returns days later, blood-soaked and rabid. When he attacks and bites Owen, the resulting infection from the bite grows more alarming by the day as Owen’s behavior becomes frightening and deadly. As he spirals deeper into the depths of the illness, Jess discovers a disturbing cure, which makes her question how far she is willing to go to keep her child alive.

Blood also stars June B. Wilde (Final Destination 5), Rodrigo Beilfuss (Intersection) and Erik Athavale (Orphan: First Kill). The film was financed by Hercules Film Fund and produced by Rhea Films and the H2L Media Group. Its producers are Paris Kassidokostas-Latsis, Terry Dougas, Gary Levinsohn and Billy Hines. Executive producers include Jean-Luc De Fanti, Alexis Varouxakis, Max Work, Steven Sims, Ryan Bartecki, Anderson and Daniel Bekerman.

The deal for Blood follows Vertical’s work with Rhea Films on such releases as Joe Bell, starring Mark Wahlberg and Connie Britton, and the TIFF Midnight Madness title Shadow in the Cloud, starring Chloë Grace Moretz.

“Brad Anderson has delivered the quintessential horror film with a cast, led by Monaghan and Ulrich, that delivers on every level,” said Vertical Entertainment Partner Peter Jarowey. “We are excited to be back in business with Hercules Film Fund and Rhea Films and feel this holiday counter-programming will thrill audiences long after we ring in the new year.”

Founded in 2012, Vertical Entertainment has also recently acquired Chris Naoki Lee’s drama Dinner Party, the thriller Delia’s Gone starring Stephan James and Marisa Tomei, Thom Harp’s comedy The Donor Party, Katie Holmes’ Tribeca-premiering romantic drama Alone Together, and the political satire Land of Dreams, staring Sheila Vand, Matt Dillon and more, which also debuted at the New York festival. The company released John Patton Ford’s Sundance 2022 pic Emily the Criminal, starring Aubrey Plaza and Theo Rossi, alongside Roadside Attractions on August 12th.

Peter Jarowey and Tony Piantedosi negotiated the Blood deal on behalf of Vertical Entertainment, with WME Independent on behalf of Rhea Films.