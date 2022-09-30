Michael Shannon To Executive Produce Haroula Rose Film ‘All Happy Families’ Starring Josh Radnor, Rob Huebel, Becky Ann Baker, Chandra Russell And John Ashton

EXCLUSIVE: Josh Radnor (Hunters), Rob Huebel (The Descendants), Becky Ann Baker (Girls), Chandra Russell (Southside) and John Ashton (Beverly Hills Cop) are set to star in the upcoming comedic drama All Happy Families. The film will shoot in Chicago, IL, and is the sophomore feature from director Haroula Rose (Once Upon a River), who co-wrote the script with Coburn Goss.

Colleen Camp, David Pasquesi, Ivy O’brien, NatalijaNogulich, Antoine McKay, Grammy-winning artist Rodney Crowell, Lena Drake and Eliza Chin also star.

Michael Shannon serves as Executive Producer alongside producers Liz Cardenas, who won an Independent Spirit Award earlier this year for 7 Days, Gotham Award and Independent Spirit Award nominee Ian Keiser, Mary Munez, Haroula Rose and Coburn Goss. A Chicago Media Angels, Neon Heart Productions, Glass Bead FIlms, Lucky Number 8 Productions, Attic Light Films and Pogi Studios production.

“This has been a dream collaboration from the beginning, when Coburn and I wrote the script and it started having its own life and momentum, organically bringing together this stellar cast and producing team to make it happen,” says Rose. “When the stars aligned for Josh Radnor to play Graham I was especially thrilled given our long term friendship. There is a musical element going on in the story too, as I intend to have in all the films I make.”

