Michael Moore Talks In ‘Real Time With Bill Maher’ Of “Non-Violent Revolution In Favor Of Democracy”

Michael Moore is feeling optimistic about the midterm elections despite what many pundits are saying. The Real Time with Bill Maher guest predicts that a massive voter turnout in the Fall will help Democrats keep control of the three branches of government.

The Oscar-winning filmmaker said that he had not “felt this optimistic” about an election for a while and reminded viewers that he predicted on the HBO talk show that Donald Trump would win the 2016 election. Moore said that he had a “good sense about what was going to happen” living in the midwest.

“I think the opposite is going to happen this time,” he predicted. “I think there’s going to be such a landslide against the traitors, especially the 147 Republicans who just hours after the insurrection voted to not certify the elected president of the United States, Joe Biden, and I think there is going to be so many people coming out to vote.”

Moore thanked the Supreme Court for “reminding women that they are, in fact, second-class citizens” recalling the overturning of Roe v. Wade. The filmmaker also reminded viewers that Kansas, a red state, voted earlier this year in favor of people’s right to choose to have an abortion.

“I think there’s going to be a massive turnout of women,” he added citing figures on the influx of women registering to vote in Kansas.

Moore was optimistic about voting out the “Republican traitors in November” adding more bold predictions saying, “We are going to get two to five new Democratic senators after this election. I believe we’re going to keep the House, I think the pundits are all wrong.”

“I think there’s a real revolution, a non-violent revolution going on in favor of democracy — people don’t want to lose it,” Moore ended.

Watch Michael Moore on Real Time with Bill Maher below.