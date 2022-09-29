Michael Madsen, Rob Morrow & Jay Mohr Join Cast Of Indie Drama ‘Max Dagan’ For Writer-Director Terre Weisman

Michael Madsen, Rob Morrow and Jay Mohr have joined the cast of the indie drama feature Max Dagan from writer-director Terre Weisman. It follows Max Dagan (Zachary Gordon) as he works to earn his dying father a compassionate release from prison. In desperation, Max seeks the help of Alaina (newcomer Lindsey Dresbach), the daughter of the man his father killed.

Kirk Fox, Jeffrey Ross, Rob Brownstein, Lisa Roumain, Jacob Wysocki, and Eugenia Kuzmina round out the cast.

“Attracting such talented actors with this script, adapted from my novel, is a testament to this original story that has been over a decade in the making.” said Weisman. “I’m truly honored to collaborate with this incredible cast.

The producers are Terre and Mitch Weisman of Creative Balance Films; Rafi Jacobs, Stephen Mastrocola and Liana Montemayor, under their newly formed banner Static Films; and Barry Katz through Barry Katz Entertainment.

Cameras began rolling this month in Los Angeles, and the film will begin its festival run in early 2023.

Madsen is repped by BR Talent, Morrow by More/Medavoy and Gersh, Gordon by Neon Kite and CESD, Mohr by A3, Ross by Thruline and WME, Brownstein by Mirian Milgrom Management and SDB, Roumain by SK Management and Aqua Talent, Wysocki by Echo Lake and Gersh, Kuzmina by Media Artists and Bohemia, and Fox by Barry Katz Entertainment.