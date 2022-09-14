‘Merrily We Roll Along’ Off Broadway Revival With Jonathan Groff, Daniel Radcliffe & Lindsay Mendez Gets Two-Week Extension

The starry Off Broadway revival of Merrily We Roll Along featuring Jonathan Groff, Daniel Radcliffe and Lindsay Mendez doesn’t begin previews for another two months, and already it’s gotten a two-week extension due to ticket demand.

The Stephen Sondheim-George Furth musical will now run from November 21, 2022, to January 21, 2023, at New York Theatre Workshop. Official opening night is December 12.

NYTW announced the additional two weeks of performances today, along with participation in a digital lottery for reduced-price tickets in partnership with TodayTix service.

The production of Merrily We Roll Along is directed by Olivier Award winner Maria Friedman and choreographed by Tim Jackson, and is presented by special arrangement with Sonia Friedman Productions, the Menier Chocolate Factory (Artistic Director David Babani) and Patrick Catullo.

The musical spans three decades (presented in reverse chronology) in the lives of three friends in the entertainment business: composer Franklin Shepard (Groff), writer Mary (Mendez) and lyricist/playwright Charley (Radcliffe). Friedman first directed the musical at London’s Menier Chocolate Factory which subsequently transferred to the Harold Pinter Theatre, winning the Olivier Award for Best Musical.

Additional cast will be announced later.