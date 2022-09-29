‘Merrily We Roll Along’ Sets Full Off Broadway Cast To Join Jonathan Groff, Daniel Radcliffe & Lindsay Mendez

Full casting for the upcoming Off Broadway revival of Sondheim’s Merrily We Roll Along starring the previously announced Jonathan Groff, Lindsay Mendez and Daniel Radcliffe has been firmed up, with Krystal Joy Brown of Hamilton among those rounding out the production.

Merrily We Roll Along will begin previews at New York Theatre Workshop on November 21, opening December 12 and running through January 21, 2023.

In addition to Brown, the complete cast will include Sherz Aletaha, Katie Rose Clarke, Leana Rae Concepcion, Carter Harris, Colin Keane, Morgan Kirner, Corey Mach, Talia Robinson, Reg Rogers, Amanda Rose, Jamila Sabares-Klemm, Brian Sears, Evan Alexander Smith, Christian Strange, Koray Tarhan, Vishal Vaidya, Natalie Wachen and Jacob Keith Watson.

Featuring music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, book by George Furth, and based on the original play by George S. Kaufman & Moss Hart, Merrily We Roll Along is directed by Maria Friedman and choreographed by Tim Jackson, and is presented by special arrangement with Sonia Friedman Productions, the Menier Chocolate Factory (Artistic Director David Babani) and Patrick Catullo.