Meghan Markle Spotify Podcast ‘Archetypes’ Sets Return Date

Meghan Markle’s popular podcast Archetypes will return to Spotify on Tuesday, Oct. 4, following its pause during the mourning period for Queen Elizabeth II, Spotify has confirmed.

The new episode is expected to feature conversations with comic and Fire Island star Margaret Cho and journalist Lisa Ling. The topic of the conversation will be Asian American tropes in the entertainment industry.

Markle paused the podcast following the death on Sept. 8 of Queen Elizabeth II. The Queen’s funeral was held on Sept. 19 at Westminster Abbey.

Markle, the wife of the Queen’s grandson Prince Harry, debuted the podcast in August, overtaking – at least temporarily – the usual Spotify U.S. frontrunner Joe Rogan on the Spotify charts. Produced by Archewell Audio in partnership with Spotify’s Gimlet Media, Archetypes debuted in August nearly two years after Markle and Prince Harry, under their Archewell Audio banner, signed an exclusive multiyear deal with Spotify.