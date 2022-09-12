Skip to main content
Meghan Markle Podcast On Pause During Queen Elizabeth II Mourning Period

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at Windsor Castle Saturday Getty Images

Meghan Markle has put her popular Spotify podcast Archetypes on hold following the death last week of Queen Elizabeth II.

According to a message on the podcast’s home page, “New episodes of Archetypes will be paused during the official mourning period for Her Majesty The Queen.”

The Queen’s funeral is scheduled for Sept. 19 at Westminster Abbey.

Markle, the wife of the Queen’s grandson Prince Harry, debuted the podcast last month, overtaking – at least temporarily – the usual Spotify U.S. frontrunner Joe Rogan on the Spotify charts. (Archetypes currently is at the #2 spot, with The Joe Rogan Experience at #1).

Produced by Archewell Audio in partnership with Spotify’s Gimlet Media, Archetypes debuted in August nearly two years after Markle and Prince Harry, under their Archewell Audio banner, signed an exclusive multiyear deal with Spotify.

 

