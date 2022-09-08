‘Meet Cute’ Trailer Drops For Pete Davidson and Kaley Cuoco’s Peacock Original Film

Peacock has unveiled the trailer for their new original film Meet Cute starring Pete Davidson and Kaley Cuoco. Directed by Alex Lehmann, the movie will premiere on Wednesday, September 21 on the streaming service.

“If I had a time machine right now I’d be torn. Do I skip ahead to our release date or do I go back and relive the joy it was making this film? Lucky for me it’s a decision I don’t get to make,” said director Alex Lehmann. “I’m excited for audiences to get swept away on this wild romantic ride exclusively on Peacock.”

Meet Cute revolves around when Sheila (Cuoco) and Gary (Davidson) meet and it’s love at first sight. However, the audience will soon realize their magical date wasn’t fate at all. Sheila’s got a time machine, and they’ve been falling in love over and over again. But when the perfect night is never quite enough, Sheila travels to Gary’s past to change him into the perfect man.

Executive producers of the film include Cuoco and Davidson as well as Blair Ward, Art Robinson, Anders Erdén, Sara Shaak, Jonathan Taylor, Simon Fawcett, Martin Sprock, Brian O’Shea, Nat McCormick, Caddy Vanasirikul, Galen Smith, Marc Danon, Julia Kroll, Monte Lipman, Dana Sano, David Gendron and Ali Jazayeri.

The film written by Noga Pnueli, who also serves as EP, was shot in New York City. Producers of the Peacock original are Akiva Goldsman, Rachel Reznick Wizenberg, Gregory Lessans, Santosh Govindaraju and Dan Reardon.

Watch the Meet Cute trailer below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ADrWgBntlEE

See photos and poster from Meet Cute:

Pete Davidson and Kaley Cuoco star in the Peacock original film ‘Meet Cute.’ Peacock

Peacock/MKI Distribution Services

Peacock/MKI Distribution Services

Peacock/MKI Distribution Services