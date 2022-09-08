Innovative Artists Signs ‘Mayans M.C.’ And ‘Blue Beetle’ Actor Raoul Trujillo

EXCLUSIVE: Raoul Trujillo (Mayans M.C.) has signed with Innovative Artists for representation in all areas.

Trujillo is an actor, dancer and choreographer with over 100 film, television and theater credits who recently wrapped filming his role as Conrad Carapax (AKA Carapax the Indestructible Man) in Warner Bros.’ DC Film Blue Beetle, in which he stars alongside Susan Sarandon, Harvey Guillén and more.

The actor also notably portrays Che ‘Taza’ Romero on FX’s crime drama series Mayans M.C., which has been renewed for a fifth season. He’s otherwise known for his performance as Zero Wolf in Mel Gibson’s Apocalypto and worked as both an actor and choreographer on Terrence Malick’s The New World, opposite Colin Farrell.

Additional film credits include Cold Pursuit opposite Liam Neeson and Emmy Rossum; the Sicario sequel Day of the Soldado opposite Benicio Del Toro and Josh Brolin; Jean Francois Richet’s Blood Father, which reteamed him with Gibson; Universal Pictures’ Chronicles of Riddick, with Vin Diesel; Jon Favreau’s Cowboys & Aliens, which had him starring alongside Harrison Ford and Daniel Craig; and Taylor Hackford’s Love Ranch, with Helen Mirren and Joe Pesci.

Trujillo has also been seen on the TV side on Netflix’s Frontier opposite Jason Mamoa, and on the limited series Saints & Strangers from National Geographic, which earned him a Critics Choice Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor. He was featured in the epic miniseries Moby Dick opposite Ethan Hawke and William Hurt, also recurring on Alan Ball’s True Blood for HBO.

The multi-hyphenate continues to be represented by Corner Booth Entertainment and Pam Winter at Canada’s GGA.