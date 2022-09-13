Matthew Macfayden Wins First Emmy For ‘Succession’, Credits Creator Jesse Armstrong For “Bonkers Gift Of A Role” & Teases Season 4

British actor Matthew Macfayden accepts the award for Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Drama Series for "Succession" onstage during the 74th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, on September 12, 2022. (Photo by Patrick T. FALLON / AFP) (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

Matthew Macfayden won the Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series tonight for his role as Tom Wambsgans in HBO’s Succession. This was Macfayden’s second nomination in the category for the character and his first Emmy win.

Macfayden’s character Tom is the son-in-law of Logan Roy (Brian Cox), the head of media conglomerate Waystar Royco. Tom’s shocking twist betrayal at the end of season 3 certainly contributed to his win tonight and got interesting reactions from fans. “My favorite reaction was a picture message from my agent,” he says as he demonstrates a shocked face.

He says he is “deeply flattered and thrilled to bits” by this win, and gives all of the credit to Succesion creator Jesse Armstrong. “It really is such a pleasure and a privilege for me to play this bonkers gift of a role in this wonderful show,” says Macfayden. “My admiration and my gratitude to Jesses Armstrong and his remarkable writing team is boundless.”

Tonight Macfayden beat out Succession co-stars Kieran Culkin and Nicholas Braun for the win tonight, as well as Billy Crudup, Park Have-Soo, John Turturro, Christopher Walken and Oh Yeong-su.

Macfayden gives his final thanks of the night as he is played off the stage. “Of course to the most supremely talented and lovely crew and cast I could image.”

Post award, Macfayden gave a tease about how Tom’s shocking betrayal of his wife at the end of Succession season 3 will affect the next season. “It sets up the story going forward,” he says. “We pick up a little bit of time after the dust has sort of settled. Not very much though. He thinks he is just looking out for himself [but] you could argue he has suffered from the hands of his brothers-in-law and his wife. I’m scared of giving away spoilers. It’s nicely teed up.”