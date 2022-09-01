Former Screenwest Australia Exec Matthew Horrocks Hired As Screen Auckland Manager; Jasmine Millet Moves To Tataki Auckland Unlimited

EXCLUSIVE: Matthew Horrocks has been appointed as manager of Screen Auckland, New Zealand’s largest regional film office.

Horrocks was the former head of screen investment and strategic projects at Screenwest in Australia for three years, where he oversaw business affairs, indigenous, diversity, production attraction and talent development. Most recently, he was an investment advisor for New Zealand’s $50M Premium Production Fund (Te Puna Kairangi).

In the new role, he’ll oversee regional film office activities, manage stakeholders and champion Auckland’s screen sector. He reports into former Screen Auckland Manager Jasmine Millet, who has been promoted into a new role as head of creative industries, Tataki Auckland Unlimited, which oversees Screen Auckland.

“Matthew brings a wealth of experience and expertise to our Screen Auckland team,” said Millet. “Matt has worked as a locations manager, produced short films, documentaries and feature films and was development executive and industry training executive for the New Zealand Film Commission.”

Horrocks said: “International production companies recognize that the combination of world-class cast, crew, locations and infrastructure that Tamaki Makaurau offers, are amongst the best in the world. We have a can-do attitude and take pride in seeing our work screened around the globe. So I look forward to welcoming even more international productions to the Auckland region.”