Matthew Broderick Boards Jennifer Lawrence R-Rated Comedy ‘No Hard Feelings’

EXCLUSIVE: Two-time Tony-winning actor and Emmy nominee Matthew Broderick is joining Sony’s R-rated Jennifer Lawrence comedy No Hard Feelings, Deadline has learned.

He will play the rich husband of Laura Benanti, who we also told you was cast today. They’ll portray the parents of Andrew Barth Feldman’s character, who is befriended by Lawrence’s ne’er-do-well character.

Good Boys filmmaker Gene Stupnitsky is directing off a script he wrote with John Phillips. Alex Saks, Marc Provissiero, Naomi Odenkirk, Lawrence and Justine Ciarrochi are producing. John Phillips is executive producing. The movie is going to theaters on June 16.

Broderick most recently was seen starring in the hit Broadway revival of Neil Simon’s Plaza Suite alongside his wife, Sarah Jessica Parker. On screen, he has been seen recently in Shawn Snyder’s To Dust, which won the Tribeca Film Festival Audience Award for Narrative feature, and the animated comedy Wonder Park, starring Jennifer Garner and Mila Kunis. He also starred in the Best Picture Oscar-nominated Manchester by the Sea, directed by Kenneth Lonergan; Margaret, Election; The Producers; and such hits as Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, WarGames, The Lion King, and Roland Emmerich’s Godzilla. He will next star in Netflix’s Opioid Drama Painkiller, opposite Uzo Aduba.

Broderick received an Emmy nom for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Miniseries or a Special for the Great Performances episode of “A Life in the Theater” in 1994.

He’s won two Tonys: for Best Featured Actor in a Play for 1983’s Bright Beach Memoirs and Best Actor in a Musical for 1995’s How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying.

Broderick is repped by CAA and Management 360.