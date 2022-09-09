Bejidé Davis Promoted To Granderson Des Rochers Law Firm Partner

EXCLUSIVE: Granderson Des Rochers is growing its upper ranks again.

Bejidé Davis has been promoted to partner of the boutique law firm.

“Bejidé Davis is one of the most dynamic lawyers I have encountered, from her days at Shearman & Sterling LLP to the formation of our law firm,” senior partner Damien Granderson told Deadline of the Emory University School of Law (J.D.) and Spelman College (B.A.) grad. “She continues to impress me with her ability to add value to each client deal. It is a great honor to welcome her to our Partnership.”

Speaking of partnership, fellow senior partner Andre Des Rochers added: “I have no doubt that Bejidé will continue to contribute to Granderson Des Rochers’ growth in the years to come in an incredibly meaningful way. Bejidé possesses everything we want in a Partner.”

Repping the likes of Ne-Yo, A$AP Rocky, Power franchise scribe Lacey Herbert , directors Garrett Bradley and Nikyatu Jusu, and Grammy-nominated producer Khari “Needlz” Cain, Davis was one of the lead legal forces behind Mary J. Blige’s inaugural Strength of a Woman Festival this May

Founded in 2019, the Granderson Des Rochers, LLP partnership is mainly made up of African American, LGBTQ+, Latinx and Asian lawyers. With offices in Beverly Hills and NYC, the burgeoning firm specializes in media industry representation and transactions.