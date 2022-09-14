‘Avengers: The Kang Dynasty’: Jeff Loveness Tapped To Write Next Installment In Marvel Series

EXCLUSIVE: After announcing the Avengers: The Kang Dynasty at this year’s Comic Con, Marvel Studios looks to have found the writer who will now pen the highly-anticipated film. Sources tell Deadline, Jeff Loveness, who recently wrote Ant-Man and Wasp: Quantumania, will pen Avengers: the Kang Dynasty for Marvel. Loveness will join Destin Daniel Cretton, who was recently set as director on the project with Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige producing.

Marvel had no comment.

The film was part of the massive unveiling of the future phases of the Marvel Cinematic Universe at the 2022 San Diego Comic Con with Cretton announced shortly after the Con ended as director. Not much is known about the film but a big character at the center of it is the new super villain set to wreak havoc on the MCU, Kang the Conquer, played by Jonathan Majors. Though the character first appeared at the end of season 1 of Loki, he is set to be a big presence in Ant-Man and Wasp: Quantumania, which Loveness just penned for Marvel. Loveness would seem like the ideal choice to take on this next Avengers since he so well versed with the titular character that this team of Avengers has to go up against.

The pic is set to bow on May 2, 2025.

Loveness cut his teeth writing on the critically acclaimed and widely popular animated series Rick & Morty. His work on that ultimately landed him the Ant-Man and Wasp sequel given how funny the series can be and how important that tone is to the script.

Loveness is repped by UTA and LBI Entertainment.