20 Questions On Deadline Podcast: Martha Plimpton Talks ‘Sprung’ & How “Awkward” Sex Scenes Of The ’80s And ’90s Would Be Done Differently Now

This week’s 20 Questions on Deadline guest is Martha Plimpton.

Currently starring in new Freevee comedy series Sprung, Plimpton plays Barb, mother to a convict released early due to Covid, and the show takes a look at the early days of the pandemic and all the societal idiosyncrasies that showed up during lockdown.

Plimpton has acted since childhood, starring in such iconic films as The Goonies, Parenthood and Running on Empty and shows like ER and The Good Wife, for which she won an Emmy. Last year she won an Independent Spirit Award for her role in Fran Kranz’s film Mass.

Plimpton says of Sprung, “The intention is not to mock anyone, it’s just to find a little bit of humor in the absurdity of everything that we thought we had to do, and that we did do, like hoarding toilet paper and selling it for $20 a roll.”

The show reunites Plimpton with Raising Hope creator Greg Garcia and her co-star Garret Dillahunt. She says of working with Garcia, “Nobody does that kind of thing better than Greg Garcia, he’s just brilliant about it and his heart’s in the right place. And ultimately he’s writing about regular—well, maybe not regular, maybe not normal people, but people—and he’s writing about them in a way that’s empathetic and generous and sweet.”

During the 20 questions portion of the podcast, Plimpton discussed the changing way the industry approaches “awkward” love and sex scenes compared to the 1980s and ’90s.

She also listed the TV shows and books she’d pack in her nuclear bunker, the weirdest job she’s ever had, and her ambition to become a truck driver.

