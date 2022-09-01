Marisa Tomei & Lena Olin Join Carlson Young’s Rom-Com ‘Upgraded’ For Gulfstream Pictures

EXCLUSIVE: Marisa Tomei (Spider-Man: No Way Home) and Lena Olin (Hunters) have signed on to star alongside Camila Mendes and Archie Renaux in Gulfstream Pictures’ romantic comedy Upgraded, which has entered production in the UK.

In the film from actor-director Carlson Young (The Blazing World), aspiring art intern Ana (Mendes) is invited on a last-minute work trip to London by her brilliant but intimidating super boss, meeting the handsome and wealthy William (Renaux) on the plane. Set in both London and New York City, the rom-com chronicles the trials and tribulations of balancing work, romance and following your dreams.

Tomei will take on the role of the formidable auction house executive Claire Dupree, a brilliant and terrifying boss to auction-house trainee Ana. Olin will play the charismatic and charming Catherine Laroche, a wealthy and influential art seller, and the mother of Ana’s love interest, William.

Developed in part by Mendes and her producing partner Rachel Matthews, Upgraded was scripted by Christine Lenig, Justin Matthews and Luke Roberts. The film is the third financed by Gulfstream Pictures this year, following the Josephine Langford-led rom-com The Other Zoey and the motorcycle racing pic One Fast Move, starring KJ Apa, both of which are currently in post-production. Bill Bindley and Mike Karz are producing for Gulfstream, along with Lena Roklin for Luber Roklin Entertainment, Piers Tempest for Tempo Productions, and Karl Hall. Exec producers are Mendes, Rachel Matthews, Josie Rosen and Matt Williams.

“We are so excited to announce Marisa and Lena will be joining the cast,” said Gulfstream’s Karz and Bindley. “They are both enormously talented and iconic, and we are thrilled to be working with them on this project.”

Tomei won an Oscar in 1993 for her supporting turn in Jonathan Lynn’s classic My Cousin Vinny, later scoring additional noms for Todd Field’s In the Bedroom and Darren Aronofsky’s The Wrestler. The actress has played the MCU’s May Parker in films ranging from Captain America: Civil War through to last year’s Spider-Man: No Way Home, and is otherwise known for her work in such titles as The King of Staten Island, The Big Short, The Ides of March, Crazy, Stupid, Love., The Lincoln Lawyer, Cyrus, Before the Devil Knows You’re Dead, Anger Management and What Women Want, among others. Notable TV credits include Empire and Rescue Me. She can currently be seen in Robert Budreau’s Vertical Entertainment thriller Delia’s Gone, and will next appear in Rebecca Miller’s She Came to Me with Anne Hathaway and Peter Dinklage.

Olin is a Swedish-born actress who received an Oscar nomination in 1990 for her supporting turn in Paul Mazursky’s Enemies, A Love Story, scoring an Emmy nom in 2003 for her performance as Irina Derevko on ABC’s Alias. She currently stars in the Prime Video series Hunters, which has been renewed for a second season, and has also appeared on shows like Vinyl and Welcome to Sweden. Other notable film credits include Remember Me, The Reader, Chocolat, The Unbearable Lightness of Being and Fanny and Alexander. Also coming up for the actress is the feature Hilma, directed by Lasse Hallström — a story about the female painter Hilma af Klint, who is now recognized as the inventor of abstract art.

