Marc Stewart Joins CNN As Correspondent In Asia

Marc Stewart is joining CNN as an international correspondent based in Asia.

Stewart has been the AM host of The Wall Street Journal‘s What’s News podcast. He previously reported for ABC News in New York, and appeared on Yahoo Finance’s video streaming service. He also contributed to the aviation publication The Points Guy.

“A new global adventure begins today. I’m honored and humbled to join CNN and its roster of journalists,” Stewart wrote on Twitter.

He also has reported from countries in the Asia-Pacific region, including India and North Korea and South Korea.

Ellana Lee, senior vice president and managing editor APAC for CNN International said in a statement that Stewart is both highly skilled and passionate about getting to the heart of the story.”

Stewart is currently based in New York and will relocate to Asia in the coming months, CNN said. He started his career as a news anchor and reporter, in cities including Denver, Nashville, Knoxville and Lansing. He has a master’s degree in economic business and economic journalism from New York University and a bachelor’s degree in international relations from Michigan State University.