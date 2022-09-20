Marc Graboff To Depart As President Global Business & Legal Affairs At Warner Bros. Discovery

Marc Graboff is leaving Warner Bros. Discovery after almost eight years at the company and its predecessor, Discovery. Inc. Graboff, a respected veteran television business executive, just notified the company staff of his decision. A key member of the senior executive team of David Zaslav, CEO of Discovery — and now WBD — Graboff made the transition to the combined company following the merger of Discovery and WarnerMedia. Most recently reporting to Kathleen Finch, Chairman and Chief Content Officer, US Networks Group, Graboff will leave in December after assisting with the transition.

“My decision to leave was not easy and I have been grappling with it for months. But, with my contract up next spring and the ongoing transformation of our newly merged company, the timing made sense,” Graboff wrote in his memo, a copy of which was obtained by Deadline. (You can read it in full below.)

According to sources, Graboff had the option to extend his contract but chose to leave, a move that would ease the layoff burden on his division as WBD is seeking $3B in cost-cutting. He is not retiring and is expected to contemplate his next move after a break.

During his 2015-2022 Discovery tenure, Graboff negotiated the BBC Natural History output deal, various high level talent deals (including Mike Rowe, Guy Fieri, Bobby Flay and The Property Brothers), the commission and renewals of successful franchises such as 90 Day Finance, Deadliest Catch, Beat Bobby Flay, Serengeti and Top Gear USA.

Prior to joining Discovery, Graboff was President of Core Media Group from 2012-2015. He oversaw American Idol on Fox, the management and ultimate sale of Elvis Presley Enterprises and the acquisition of Sharp Entertainment, producer of the highly successful 90 Day Finance franchise on TLC.

Graboff’s career is closely associated with NBC where he spent a dozen of years, from 2000-2012, including a headline-making stint alongside Ben Silveman as Co-Chairman of NBC Entertainment and NBC Universal Television Studio. Starting as EVP Business Affairs and eventually rising to President Business Operations., Graboff negotiated the Frasier, West Wing, ER and Friends deals and made the first NBC – Universal post-merger overall agreement with Dick Wolf.

As SVP Business Affairs at CBS from 1996-2000, he negotiated the groundbreaking deal for Survivor.

Here is his memo:

All,

With mixed emotions I share my decision to leave as President, Global Business & Legal Affairs and Content Supply Chain, effective at the end of this year.

Between now and then I’ll be working with Kathleen’s senior US Networks team on the transition. Our shared goal is to ensure the most efficient and effective structure for the organization moving forward. To that end, Kathleen will be sharing some additional organizational announcements shortly.

My decision to leave was not easy and I have been grappling with it for months. But, with my contract up next spring and the ongoing transformation of our newly merged company, the timing made sense.

It has been my greatest honor to have been a part of this organization and to have worked with some of the most talented executives in our industry. My colleagues in the global business & legal affairs team, as well as in our global production management organization, are the best in class and I have no doubt that you will continue to excel in the years to come.

Between now and December 31, I hope to be able to speak to as many of you as I can to personally thank you for making these past 8 years some of the most rewarding in my professional life. Thank you.

All the best,

Marc