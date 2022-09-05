Malta Greenlights Construction Of First Interior Sound Stage, Reveal Plans

Malta’s planning authority has approved plans for the construction of the Mediterranean island country’s first interior sound stage to complement its existing exterior tank shooting facilities

The new studio space will be built on 4,000 square metres at the Malta Film Studios at Kalkara, adjacent to its exterior deep-water tank.

A highlight of the facility will be an environment-controlled, indoor 2,000 square-metre water tank overlooking the Mediterranean Sea, giving the same infinite horizon effect as the exterior deep-water tank.

The planning approval marks a milestone for Malta’s film and TV sectors and is expected to boost its attractivity as an international shooting location.

“For long years, almost 60 years, we’ve been hearing that sound stages were going to be built in Malta. Today, we are writing our history” said Malta Film Commissioner Johann Grech.

He said that the calls for sound stages were a reflection of Malta’s success as a shooting location, both for international and local productions. Productions to have filmed on the island recently include Jurassic World Dominion, Shark Bait and Accident Man 2.

“We are experiencing a record number of locals working in the film industry as well as an unprecedented level of investment from both the Government and the private sector,” he commented.

The sound stage project is part of a €35 million masterplan for the regeneration of the Malta Film Studios.

Maltese Minister for Tourism Clayton Bartolo said the sound stage would encourage international productions to spend more time in Malta, providing more opportunities for local crews.

“With the construction of Malta’s first sound stage, we will continue to maximise the potential for our local industry and cement it as a key economic motor for our country,” said Bartolo.