‘Singing In My Sleep’: Jessica Belkin & Malin Akerman Set For Feature Musical

Jessica Belkin, Malin Akerman Verve

EXCLUSIVE: American Horror Story‘s Jessica Belkin and Watchman‘s Malin Akerman are starring in Nick Wilson’s first time feature directorial Singing in My Sleep.

The pic, reminiscent of Once, follows a talented teenage songwriter (Belkin) who feels stuck living in the shadow of her deceased father’s musical legacy. However, a tribute concert forces her and her free-spirited mother (Akerman) to face his abandonment. The film features five original songs written by multi-platinum, Grammy-winning songwriters Melanie Fontana & Lindgren, known for their collaborations with artists like BTS, Cardi B., Dua Lipa, Halsey, the Chainsmokers, Justin Bieber, and many others.

Gavin Leatherwood also stars. Production recently wrapped around Los Angeles.

“Music has always been at the heart of all my creative ventures and using it to explore the cycle of abandonment within this mother-daughter story resonates with my own journey,” said writer/director Wilson. “Making this film with Bee-Hive Productions, the incredible crew, our Grammy-winning songwriting team, and the fantastic cast anchored by Jessica, Malin, and Gavin, has been a dream come true. I am in awe of this team’s generosity, both on and off screen.”

Stephen Braun is producing the film through his Bee-Hive Productions banner. Bee-Hive’s other films include Hannah Marks’ 2021 romantic comedy Mark, Mary + Some Other People, Sundance punk rock rom-com, Dinner in America, and the upcoming dark comedy, Bad Behaviour, with Jennifer Connelly and Ben Whishaw from filmmaker Alice Englert.

Fontana & Lindrgren are represented by Justin Garza at Dream Adopters, who also executive produces the film’s music. Bee-Hive is represented by Verve Ventures, who will be handling worldwide sales. Belkin is represented by Paradigm, Atlas Artists, and Schuller Talent Management. Akerman is represented by UTA, Mosaic and Jackoway Austen Tyerman Wertheimer Mandelbaum Morris Bernstein Trattner & Klein.

