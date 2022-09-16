HBO Max Movie ‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’ Going Theatrical, Sets Winter 2023 Release

EXCLUSIVE: Keeping in line with Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav’s business belief that movies are destined for theatrical, not streaming, the originally conceived Steven Soderbergh directed HBO Max threequel Magic Mike’s Last Dance is heading to theaters on Feb. 10, 2023 – Super Bowl weekend. Warner Bros. already had the date set aside on the release calendar.

There’s a window between theatrical and HBO Max, with PVOD in between, I understand.

Channing Tatum, star of Magic Mike’s Last Dance, has had a number of films that have launched in the Valentine’s Day corridor and mid-February including Dog this year which had a massive, unheard of multiple at 4.1x, opening to $14.9M and finaled at 61.8M. Tatum’s The Vow was a biggie in 2012 opening to $41.2M and finaling at $125M domestic, just under $200M WW.

Both Magic Mike and Magic Mike XXL have grossed a combined $285.6M at the global box office.

The franchise spawned the successful stage show Magic Mike Live. It launched in Las Vegas and quickly expanded internationally to London, Berlin and Australia and also stateside. I hear there will be events planned around Magic’s Mike Last Dance. The threequel also stars Salma Hayek, Caitlin Gerard and Gavin Spokes. Reid Carolin wrote the screenplay. Gregory Jacobs, who directed the 2015 hit Magic Mike XXL, returns to produce along with Carolin, Nick Wechsler and Peter Kiernan.