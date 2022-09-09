‘Maggie’ Canceled By Hulu After One Season

There will no second season for Hulu comedy Maggie. The streaming service has canceled the series starring Rebecca Rittenhouse after one season, Deadline has confirmed.

Based on Tim Curcio’s short film, Maggie followed Rittenhouse’s titular character, a psychic navigating the dating world. Her gift allows her to see into the future of her friends, parents, clients and random people on the street. But when she begins to see glimpses of her own destiny after meeting an unexpected stranger, her romantic life suddenly gets a lot more complicated. Can you let yourself fall in love when you think you know how it ends? She probably should have seen this coming.

TV Cancellations Photo Gallery: Shows Ending In 2022 & Beyond

Maggie originally was picked up to series by ABC in May 2021, but Disney moved it to Hulu in January, ahead of its July premiere.

The series also featured David Del Rio, Nichole Sakura, Leonardo Nam, Angelique Cabral, Ray Ford, Chloe Bridges, Kerri Kenney and Chris Elliott.

‘Paper Girls’ Canceled By Prime Video After One Season, Will Be Shopped By Legendary Television

Maggie was written and executive produced by Justin Adler and Maggie Mull. Evan Hayes, Jeff Morton and Natalia Anderson also serve as executive producers. The series is produced by 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios.

Variety was first to report the cancellation.