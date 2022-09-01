Lynne Ramsay Signs With WME

Scottish director Lynne Ramsay during A beautiful day movie photocall at Hotel de Russie. Rome, April 27th 2018 (Photo by Mondadori via Getty Images/Archivio Mondadori via Getty Images/Mondadori via Getty Images)

EXCLUSIVE: Lynne Ramsay has inked with WME for representation.

Ramsay’s past films, include You Were Never Really Here starring Joaquin Phoenix, We need to talk about Kevin starringTilda Swinton, Ratcatcher and Morvern Callar, whic regularly make the lists of the best British films ever made.

Her next film will be the psychological thriller Stone Mattress, starring Julianne Moore ,to be produced by John Lesher and JoAnne Sellar.

She is repped by manager Josh Varney and attorney Greg Slewett.