Lynette Romero Officially Joins NBC4/KNBC In Los Angeles After KTLA Exit

It’s official: Lynette Romero, who left KTLA abruptly this month, will join Today in LA as anchor and reporter. Romero will anchor NBC4’s weekday newscast from 4-7 a.m. alongside co-anchor Adrian Arambulo, meteorologist Belen De Leon and traffic anchor Robin Winston. Her first day on-air will be October 10.

“Lynette has the right combination of journalistic experience and genuine warmth that comes across on the air and in person,” said Renee Washington, VP News at NBC4. “She is a dynamic anchor with an upbeat approach to help our viewers kick start their day, and I am happy to welcome her to the NBC4 family.”

Romero became national news after her sudden departure from KTLA in Los Angeles prompted her colleague Mark Mester to openly call out his bosses for the way they treated her departure. He was suspended and eventually fired.

Romero was not able to say goodbye to the viewers, and there was no farewell video package in her honor, which angered her many followers. Mester, who co-anchored with Romero, went on the air to give his friend the proper sendoff and wish her the best before taking swipes at the station leadership.

“What the viewers experienced was rude, it was cruel, it was inappropriate, and we are so sorry,” Mester said. “I also want to say sorry to Lynette Romero because, Lynette, I love you so much. You really are my best friend. You did not deserve what happened to you on Wednesday.”

In a video shared with NBC4’s audiences, Romero said this: “I have a new family, I have a new home. I’m going to Today in LA at NBC4 and I’m so excited. So come with me, let me open the door and welcome you in. I can’t wait to get started.”

Before working for KTLA, Romero anchored and reported at KUSA Denver, where she covered the 1993 papal visit, the standoff in Waco and the bombing of the Federal Building in Oklahoma City.