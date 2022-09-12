Luke Bryan, Chris Stapleton, Kane Brown Headline Stagecoach ’23 Lineup

The 2023 Stagecoach Festival lineup was announced today for the 15th edition of the country music festival. Headlining will be Luke Bryan, his fourth time as a top billing, with Kane Brown and Chris Stapleton moving up to claim main attraction status as well.

Also claiming a spotlight are Jon Pardi, Brooks & Dunn, Old Dominion, Riley Green, Gabby Barrett and Parker McCollum.

Promoter Goldenvoice announced the performers and dates Monday morning. The next fest will take place April 28 – 30, 2023, with passes going on sale Friday at 10 a.m. PT. The festival is held on the grounds of Indio’s Empire Polo Club, which is also the site of the annual Coachella festival, which will be held just before Stagecoach.

Prices for passes range from $389 for advance general admission to $1,499 for the GA standing pit and $1,999 for prime reserved seating.