‘Love On the Spectrum’ Upsets ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked!” In Unstructured Reality Category

Love on the Spectrum, Netflix’s groundbreaking docuseries featuring young adults on the autism spectrum who are looking for love, has won its first Emmy.

The show beat out last year’s winner RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked! (VH1), as well as Below Deck Mediterranean (Bravo), Cheer (Netflix), and Selling Sunset (Netflix).

Love on the Spectrum is an Australian reality show co-created by Cian O’Clery.

Wow, this is exciting and unexpected. This is amazing. Thank you so much to the Academy, to everyone involved, to Netflix,” said O’Clery after accepting the Emmy. “Thank you to Molly and Jan. When we were asked to make an American version of the show, I was scared. I thought, ‘Oh no, it’ll never be the same. You’ll never find another Michael. You’ll never have the heart and soul of the original series.’ But it was an amazing process and Netflix totally supported our vision. Thank you to the whole producing team, the amazing editors who’ve come over from Australia…The most important people to thank are the cast. We wouldn’t be here without the participants in the show, so thank you. You’re the reason we’re here tonight.”

After streaming two seasons of the Australian version of Love on the Spectrum, Netflix has decided to launch a U.S. version this year. It’s from from Northern Pictures and executive producers Karina Holden and O’Clery.