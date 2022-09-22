‘Love On The Spectrum’ Renewed For Season 2 & ‘The Ultimatum’ Expanding At Netflix

Netflix is doubling down on dating.

The streamer has renewed Emmy winner Love on the Spectrum for a second season and continues to expand its The Ultimatum franchise.

It comes after the U.S. version of Love on the Spectrum, a docu-reality series that follows people on the autism spectrum as they navigate the world of dating and relationships, won three Emmys including Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program, where it beat shows such as RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked! and Selling Sunset.

The series is produced by Australian producer Northern Pictures, which created the format that launched Down Under first, and is exec produced by Karina Holden and Cian O’Clery.

Elsewhere, The Ultimatum franchise is expanding.

The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On has been renewed for a second season. The series hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey launched in April.

After its success, a queer season of the show was picked up that many referred to as the second season. However, that show will be titled The Ultimatum: Queer Love, hosted by Sweet Magnolias star JoAnna Garcia Swisher, and is an expansion of the franchise.

The Ultimatum: Queer Love will see five couples, made up of women and non-binary people, at a crossroads in their relationship. One partner is ready for marriage, the other may have doubts. An ultimatum is issued. And in just over eight weeks, each couple will either get married, or get out, after they each choose new potential partners in a life-changing opportunity to get a glimpse of two different futures.

The original series, The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On, has separately been picked up, for a second season that will see six different straight couples battle the same challenges.

Kinetic Content produces both shows, which are exec produced by Chris Coelen, Eric Detwiler, Sarah Dillistone and Stephanie Boyriven.