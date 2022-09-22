Lori Loughlin To Star In ‘Fall Into Winter’ Romantic Comedy At Great American Family

Lori Loughlin is returning to Great American Family to headline Fall Into Winter, her first romantic comedy for the network. The casting follows Loughlin’s appearance on the network in When Hope Calls Christmas in a reprisal of her role of Abigail Stanton from Hallmark Channel’s When Calls The Heart. Fall Into Winter begins production October 23 for premiere in January 2023 as part of the network’s annual winter programming event.

“Lori is a genre-defining star that I have had the honor to call a close friend and collaborator for more than 15 years,” said Bill Abbott, President and CEO of Great American Media. “We have a shared vision for creating meaningful and memorable movies that resonate with our passionate fans, and I look forward to welcoming her back to Great American Family to anchor our 2023 winter programming slate.”

In Fall Into Winter, Loughlin stars as Keely, who is aghast when her brother sells his half of their family-owned, upscale candy shop to his best friend from high school (and her nemesis, Brooks) forcing a sudden urgency to find connection and common ground. Keely has been hurt before; change is her new nemesis. Brooks’ past is a mirror of Keely’s. He, too, has a fortress around his heart. Fate brings the pair together. Might it also offer new beginnings?

Fall Into Winter, written by Cara J. Russell, is executive produced by Brad Krevoy and Susie Belzberg Krevoy.

David Anselmo produces for HP Into Winter Productions, Inc.

Full House and Fuller House alumna Loughlin’s reprisal of her Abigail Stanton role on When Hope Calls Christmas marked her return to acting, a year and a half after she was let go from Hallmark Channel’s When Calls The Heart over her involvement in the college admissions scandal. When Hope Calls is a spinoff of When Calls the Heart, which has been renewed for its 10th season on Hallmark Channel.