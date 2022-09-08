London TV Screenings Sets 17 Distributors & 2023 Dates; Mediaset/ZDF German Cop Dramas; Bavaria Fiction Hire – Global Briefs

London TV Screenings Sets 17 Distributors & 2023 Dates

The annual London TV Screenings distributor gathering has set dates, with 17 distributors joining founder members All3Media International, Banijay Rights, Entertainment One, Fremantle and ITV Studios from Monday 27 February to March 3. The third event gives numerous distributors the chance to showcase catalogs to buyers via a series of events a few weeks prior to Mip TV in Cannes. Joining the five founding members are Abacus Media Rights, About Premium Content, Beyond Rights, Blue Ant Media, Bossanova Media, Cineflix Rights, DCD Rights, FIFTH SEASON, Hat Trick International, Keshet International, NBCUniversalFormats, Paramount Global Content Distribution, Passion Distribution, Red Arrow Studios International, STUDIOCANAL, TVF International Warner Bros. International Television Production. More than 15 events took place last year and the Screenings were attended by the likes of Aidan Turner and Michael McIntyre. For the first two days, the London Screenings will come up against rival BBC Studios Showcase, which is moving next year from Liverpool to London and returning in-person after two years virtual. “In 2022, The London TV Screenings cemented its position as a key, in-person destination for the global content community,” said a London Screenings spokesman. “Attendees are now guaranteed a completely London-based schedule packed full of sessions in which they will see and hear everything they need to know to make the right investments in programming for the year ahead.”

Mediaset España Acquires German Cop Dramas From ZDF Studios



Spanish broadcaster Mediaset España has acquired exclusive local free-TV and non-exclusive SVoD rights for two ZDF crime series. The deal with ZDF Studios comprises eight seasons of Heldt – A Date with Justice and seasons 17 to 19 of SOKO Leipzig and includes rights for Andorra. Heldt, which comes from Sony Pictures Cologne, is billed as “a very modern crime drama with a good dose of humour featuring a rogue detective who always gets his man.” It has previously sold to clients such as Amazon Prime Video in Europe and RAI Cinema as well as Apple, Google and iTunes amongst others for German-speaking territories. SOKO Leipzig, produced by UFA Fiction, is set in eastern Germany, and follows a ultra-committed and highly professional homicide squad. Fox Channels Int and RAI CInema for Italy, IMMS (Canada and USA) and Amazon (Europe) have previously acquired it, with CET 21 buying format rights for Slovakia and Czech Republic.

Bavaria Fiction Hires ITV Studios Exec

Bavaria Fiction had hired ITV Studios’ Jonas Baur as an executive producer at its Munich and Berlin. He will join on October 1, with a remit including serial format development and production. At the Germany company, Baur will report to Marcus Ammon, Managing Director Content. While at ITV Studios’ German arm, Baur produced TV movie Die Tänzerin und der Gangster for Sat.1. Prior to that, he held various positions at UFA Serial Drama, working there for more than 20 years on programs such as Spotlight, Sterne für Berlin, Verbotene Liebe and telenovela Verliebt in Berlin. “”The development and production of long-running series are among the most difficult and at the same time most fulfilling tasks in fictional storytelling,” he said. “That hasn’t changed in the 25 years I’ve been doing this job. And it remains exciting, because new market participants and ever-changing conditions make us constantly rethink narrative and production methods and find new ways of working.”