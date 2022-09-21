‘Bros’, ‘Bones And All’ Head To London; YMU Expands Into Gaming; Swipe Posts ‘Quintessentially British’ Deals; U.K.s Raindance To Open With ‘Corner Office’; Apple TV+ Sets Release For ‘Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me’ – Global Briefs

BFI London Film Festival Adds Trio Of Titles

The BFI London Film Festival (October 5-16) has added Luca Guadagnino’s Bones And All to its 2022 line-up as a special presentation. Further late additions include Billy Eichner’s TIFF breakout LGBTQ comedy Bros and Jafar Panahi’s No Bears. The festival has also revealed the first batch of high-profile speakers booked for its talks programme who will include Noah Baumbach, Mia Hansen-Løve, Alejandro G. Iñárritu, Janelle Monáe, Bill Nighy and Aubrey Plaza.

Talent Group YMU Expands Into Gaming And Sports Marketing

Global talent agency YMU Group, which already represents a host of talent in film, TV, literature and music, has expanded its reach into the world of gaming and sports marketing with the acquisition of a majority stake in Digital Sports Mgmt (DSM). DSM was founded by Rob Wadsworth and Tom Henderson in 2016 with a focus on sports marketing, entertainment and the gaming industry. Its clients include EA Sports, Sorare, Avery Dennison and Warner Bros and it also represents gaming talents such as Danny Aarons, ShaunaGames, and AJ3. “Entering into gaming and esports has been one of YMU’s key strategic objectives. With the acquisition of DSM I am pleased to be able to offer further, exceptional expertise and bespoke knowledge to our current and future global sports clients,” said YMU Group CEO Mary Bekhait.

Swipe Films Posts Deals On Feature Documentary ‘Quintessentially British’

U.K. independent production, sales and distribution company Swipe Films has unveiled key territory sales on feature documentary Quintessentially British. The work features a host of public figures including Ian McKellen and Judi Dench talking about what qualifies as quintessentially British. The film has sold to Australia and New Zealand (Rialto Films), U.K. and Ireland (Signature Films) while Vision Films has taken North America and all other available international territories. Vision will release the title in the US in cinemas and on VoD On October 12

Apple TV+ Sets Release Date For ‘Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me’

Apple TV+ has announced it will globally premiere documentary feature Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me on November 4. The Apple Original Film is produced and directed by Alek Keshishian, best known for the 1991 documentary Madonna: Truth or Dare, and follows the singer and actress over the course of six years as she grapples with the highs and lows of her immense fame. The platform’s short synopsis reads: “After years in the limelight, Selena Gomez achieves unimaginable stardom. But just as she reaches a new peak, an unexpected turn pulls her into darkness. This uniquely raw and intimate documentary spans her six-year journey into a new light. This film marks the second project for Apple with producers Lighthouse Management + Media and Interscope Films following their collaboration on the Emmy Award-nominated documentary Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry.

U.K.s Raindance Unveils 30th Anniversary Line-Up

The UK’s Raindance Film Festival (October 26-November 5) will open with the international premiere of Joachim Back’s comedy Corner Office, starring Mad Men actor Jon Hamm as a man trying to move up the corporate ladder, who discovers a secret room in his company’s HQ. The festival. which marks its 30th anniversary this year will close with Austin and Meredith Bragg’s Pinball – The Man Who Saved The Game. “Over the past 30 years, UK cinemagoers have come to Raindance and joined us in discovering some of the greatest independent films ever made,” says Raindance founder Elliot Grove. “Raindance launched in 1993 with the World Premiere of What’s Eating Gilbert Grape. Tarantino’s iconic Pulp Fiction made its UK debut at Raindance in 1994. In 1999, Raindance hosted the UK premiere of ground-breaking found footage mockumentary The Blair Witch Project.” A number of these titles will be screened as part of the anniversary program.