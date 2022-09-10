‘Loki’: Ke Huy Quan Joins Season 2 Of Marvel Series

Ke Huy Quan is joining Loki.

The Goonies and Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom star, who made his acting comeback in Everything Everywhere All At Once, has been cast in the second season of the Marvel drama series.

The casting was announced by Marvel boss Kevin Feige, but he didn’t disclose character details.

The superhero series was renewed last year and earlier this year Deadline revealed that Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead had come on board to direct the majority of the Tom Hiddleston-fronted series.

Loki is set in a Marvel Cinematic Universe-adjacent world, in which the God of Mischief is a fish-out-of-water when he lands in trouble with the bureaucratic TVA (Time Variance Authority) after absconding with the Tesseract.

Hiddleston is joined in the cast by Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku and Richard E. Grant.

Quan joins Rafeael Casal, who Deadline revealed was also joining the series for the second season.

Following strong reviews and record viewing numbers for the original installment, Loki became the first Marvel series for Disney+ to get a second season.

Hiddleston and Michael Waldron, who wrote and served as showrunner in Season one, executive produce. Eric Martin is penning all six episodes. It is currently in production.

The news was announced at Disney’s D23 expo in Anaheim. Hiddleston told the crowd that season two picks up where season one left off.

Quan joked, “I’m very confused: Is this not the Indiana Jones panel?”, referencing his previous child acting role and the fact that Harrison Ford and the Indy crew were up on stage earlier.